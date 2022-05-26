‘Shotguns For Jackals’: Chinese Official Makes Apparent Threat To US After Biden’s Taiwan Comments

A Chinese official appeared to make a threat to the U.S., saying America should listen to a song including the lyrics “shotguns for jackals.”

“Many Chinese grew up hearing a song that goes, ‘Fine wine for friends and shotguns for jackals.’ We advise the US to listen to it,” Chinese spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday.

Many Chinese grew up hearing a song that goes, “Fine wine for friends and shotguns for jackals.” We advise the US to listen to it. pic.twitter.com/N8rYhJ60et — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) May 24, 2022

President Joe Biden responded “yes” to a reporter Monday asking if the U.S. would intervene militarily in Taiwan if necessary. The White House clarified his remark, saying America’s policy on Taiwan had not changed. Biden said Tuesday he had not meant any change in policy with his comments. (RELATED: Biden Says US Willing To Get Involved ‘Militarily’ Should China Invade Taiwan, Prompting Swift White House Cleanup)

China issued a warning to the U.S. Wednesday, saying it was launching military drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan.

The drills are a “solemn warning to the recent US-Taiwan collusion activities,” Col. Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, said in a statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that China is the “most serious long-term challenge to the international order,” but that we “have to deal with each other for the foreseeable future” on issues like climate and COVID-19.

That’s why the U.S. is “not looking for a conflict or a new Cold War. On the contrary, we are determined to avoid both,” he added.