REPORT: Texas School Shooting Creates Surge In Sales Of Bulletproof Backpacks

Sales of bulletproof backpacks are reportedly on the rise in the wake of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

The CEO of Leatherback Gear, Mike De Geus, indicated his company has seen an 800% increase in sales of their bulletproof knapsacks since the mass shooting occurred Tuesday, according to TMZ. The majority of his sales are for an enhanced backpack called the Sport One Jr. The product has the capability of being separated into two pieces, creating a bulletproof vest that will cover both the front and back of the user’s body in seconds, the outlet reported.

De Geus has served as a Secret Service agent for former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton, and indicates the backpacks offer protection that is equal in quality to what he used while he protected those prominent figures, according to TMZ.

Julie McCuen, chief operating officer at Leatherback Gear, also attested to seeing a sudden spike.

“People react and seek out something to make them feel safer after the fact,” McCuen said to Insider.

She then went on to discuss the stark reality of the world we currently live in.”While we wish that this wasn’t something we as parents needed to think about, recent history reveals that it is very much a threat to our children that we need to take seriously and make every attempt to be proactive about,” McCuen continued. “Just as we educate and prepare our children in school for what to do in the event of a fire, we now must do the same for an active shooter.”

(RELATED: The Innocent Victims Gunned Down In The Texas School Massacre) Other manufacturers are also reportedly seeing a spike in sales, including Steve Naremore’s Texas-based company, TuffyPacks. He says he has seen a 300%-sales increase for armor inserts that can be put into any bag.

Yasir Sheikh, the president of Guard Dog, runs a company that distributes protective backpacks to national retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lowes, and Home Depot. This product line boasts backpacks that come in different designs and weighing just under four pounds. He indicates he’s seen “an increase from our national retailers who carry our bags,” according to Insider.