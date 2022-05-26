Time Mag Forced To Issue Correction After Referring To Beto O’Rourke As ‘Beta’

Time Magazine was forced to issue a correction Thursday after accidentally referring to Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke as “Beta.”

Time originally posted a Tweet on Wednesday in which they referred to “O’Rourke” as “Beta.”

The outlet then issued a tweet correcting their mistake.

“Correction: Beto O’Rourke confronts Texas Gov. Abbott about gun control during Uvalde press conference. The original version of this tweet misspelled Beto O’Rourke’s name. It is Beto, not Beta.”

Correction: Beto O’Rourke confronts Texas Gov. Abbott about gun control during Uvalde press conference https://t.co/rtRG3W6gh4 The original version of this tweet misspelled Beto O’Rourke’s name. It is Beto, not Beta pic.twitter.com/klZ2W9nV8w — TIME (@TIME) May 25, 2022

O’Rourke derailed Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference Wednesday, confronting the governor and other officials about their alleged inaction in preventing mass shootings.

“The next shooting is right now and you’re doing nothing,” O’Rourke said to Abbott. “This is totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”

“Sit down and don’t pull a stunt,” Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz jumped in. “Sit down and don’t play this stuff.”

Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told O’Rourke he was “out of line and an embarrassment.” (RELATED: ‘That’s Saving Lives?’: Tucker Carlson Rips Into Beto O’Rourke For Derailing Gov. Abbott’s Press Conference)

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin called O’Rourke a “sick son of a bitch that comes to a deal like this to make a political issue.”

O’Rourke was escorted away from the stage but not before O’Rourke said to Abbott the Robb Elementary School shooting was “on you.”

Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire on the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school Tuesday, barricading himself in a classroom where law enforcement fatally shot him. He killed 19 students and two teachers.