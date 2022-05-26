Editorial

Insane Viral Video Shows Russia Using Thermobaric Explosives In Ukraine

Thermobaric Explosives (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1529545082789154826)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
An absolutely unbelievable video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Russia used thermobaric explosives on the battlefield in Ukraine, and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like it before. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The explosions caused by the weapons need to be seen to be believed. You can watch the unreal war video below.

Those weapons look absolutely brutal on the battlefield, and that’s putting it lightly. It’s almost like something out of a movie.

We’ve heard about these weapons and Russia having them a lot in the news since the war started, but this is the first video I’ve seen of thermobaric explosives being used in combat.

As you can clearly see, the explosions are substantially worse than what you’d see out of normal bombs. Those things absolutely annihilate the battle space.

I also want to make clear that I’m not saying any of this in a fashion that would ever make you think I think this is cool. I definitely don’t. It’s horrific and awful.

I’m simply just stunned by what these weapons look like when used in combat.

Let’s hope Ukraine figures out a way to hit back and hit back hard quickly.