97-Year-Old WWII Veteran Graduates High School With His Great-Grandson

A 97-year-old World War II veteran graduated high school Tuesday with his great-grandson in Ohio.

Libert Bozzelli, who fought in WWII at the age of 17, received his high school diploma from Cuyahoga Falls High School after being unable to complete his initial degree in 1942, according to WKBN. He was joined on stage by his great-grandson, who also graduated, as well as his grandson who teaches at the school, the report continues.

Libert Bozzelli, age 97, received his high school diploma tonight after years of service to his country and community! Thank you for your service 🇺🇸 #BlackTigerFamily #BlackTigerPride 💛🖤🐯@B_Hovey1543 pic.twitter.com/Oo2U57c7SV — Julie Dudones (@CFallsCurr6to12) May 24, 2022

“I think everybody should get all the education they get and don’t pass the opportunity to get it,” Bozzelli said, according to News5Cleveland. “I think education is very important.”

Bozzelli was able to earn his degree after completing the remaining requirements.

“It’s not an honorary diploma. He took some tests in the past month and earned it,” said Bozzelli’s granddaughter, Lauren Hovey.

Bozzelli’s graduation also follows the recent death of his wife Madeline, WKBN reported.

“I wish my wife was here,” Bozzelli said. “But it’s a great thing that I have this opportunity to get more education.” (RELATED: 100-Year-Old Who Was Nurse In WWII Celebrates Birthday By Skydiving)

After Bozzelli returned from WWII, he married Madeline and served as city councilman in Cuyahoga Falls, WKBN reported. The couple was honored for their contributions to the community in 2020 by having a boulevard temporarily named after them, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. Madeline was noted for her fundraising skills and is estimated to have raised about $200 million for various non-profits, the report continues.

In 75 years of marriage, Libert and Madeline had four children, six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren, according to WKBN.com.

“Seventy-five years, can you imagine that? Plus, a few years before that. We lived a hell of a life,” Bozzelli said.