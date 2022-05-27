Bella Hadid Oozes Timeless Beauty In An Epic Fashion Moment

Supermodel Bella Hadid stunned on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet Tuesday, wearing a classic Versace dress that gave off an air of retro fashion perfection.

Hadid looked absolutely majestic as she put on a show for the cameras on her way to view “The Innocent (L’Innocent)” at the French festival, according to Elle. She shared a very special story about the significance of her gorgeous gown Thursday on Instagram.

“Gianni Versace designed this dress in 1987. It is an honor for @donatella_versace to lend this to me for such an important night…: the 75th anniversary of the brilliant festival,” the model wrote to her over 52.2 million Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)



The vintage design of the dress gave an air of extravagance to the gown, and Hadid played up the outfit in the way that only a supermodel with her talent can.

The dress was a strapless, floor-length masterpiece that reflected the simple opulence of the era. The peplum waistline was outdone only by the boldly oversized back bow, which served as the signature element of the gown’s design. (RELATED: Eva Longoria’s Jaw-Dropping Cannes Festival Outfits Will Leave You Breathless)

A dress of this magnitude required very little in the way of accents. Hadid’s team perfectly styled her with stunning, sparkling Chopard earrings and rings on each hand. Hadid’s hair was swept up in a classic bun with a whisp of her bangs playfully loose, casually caressing the side of her face.

Her shoes mimicked the pouffed design of her dress and were a dainty addition to the outfit.

“I am wearing @chopard by @chopardbycaroline … An angel on earth, and someone I truly admire. I would do anything for her! Thank you to the entire Chopard team. It is such a pleasure to work for you,” Hadid also wrote in her Instagram post.