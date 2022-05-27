REPORT: The Panthers Want The Browns To Pay The Majority Of Baker Mayfield’s Salary

The Carolina Panthers reportedly want the Browns to pick up the check on Baker Mayfield’s salary in the event of a trade.

The Browns have been trying to find a team to take Mayfield off their hands, and the Panthers have been regularly mentioned as the best option. However, a trade hasn’t happened, and it sounds like we might now know what the problem is. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Carolina wants Cleveland to pay $13-$14 million of Mayfield’s $18.9 million salary for the 2022 NFL season, according to the Charlotte Observer.

That means the Panthers want the Browns to be on the hook for at least 68.7% of Mayfield’s salary this season. Clearly, the Browns aren’t interested in such a deal.

You know there’s really not much of a market for Mayfield when teams are demanding the Browns pay most of his salary in order to get rid of him.

If he was viewed as a legit and serious starter, a team would have already traded for him. Instead, the Browns can’t seem to give him away for a case of beer.

The other problem for the Browns is they have zero leverage. As soon as the team traded for Deshaun Watson, Mayfield’s value immediately disappeared.

Cleveland has to get rid of him, and teams aren’t interested in doing the Browns any favors.

It should be interesting to see how it all shakes out, but as of right now, the Browns are stuck with the former first overall pick.