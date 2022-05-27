Chad Johnson Leaves A $1,000 Tip, Writes A Message About Sex

Chad Johnson dropped a massive tip on a recent bill.

The former NFL star tweeted a photo of a bill for $59.31, and he dropped a $1,000 tip for the person who took care of him. However, the situation didn’t end there. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Motivation: I could have given up sex years ago, but I am not a quitter!!,” Johnson wrote on the receipt. You can check out the hilarious photo below.

Is Chad Johnson the man or is Chad Johnson the man? I think we can all agree the answer to that question is an overwhelming yes.

Not only did Johnson leave a gigantic tip for the person responsible for serving him, but he even wrote a motivational message. What more could you ever ask for?

Headed to my Cuban spot for dinner, I’m being somewhat of an inconvenience for the kitchen & staff being that they close at 10pm but i will be sure to bless l my server $100 for every minute after 10pm for the trouble 😢 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 17, 2020

Also, this isn’t the first time Johnson has done something like this. In fact, I’d argue that he’s kind of known for it. He once left a $1,300 tip on a $2.12 bill back in 2020, and he’s also randomly sent people money.

So, he’s definitely not afraid to spread his money around.

Props to Johnson for continuing to be an absolutely awesome guy. You love to see former athletes give back to those who help them!