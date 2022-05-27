Chad Johnson Leaves A $1,000 Tip, Writes A Message About Sex

Chad Johnson dropped a massive tip on a recent bill.
The former NFL star tweeted a photo of a bill for $59.31, and he dropped a $1,000 tip for the person who took care of him. However, the situation didn't end there.
“Motivation: I could have given up sex years ago, but I am not a quitter!!,” Johnson wrote on the receipt. You can check out the hilarious photo below.
Proverbs 11:25 💫 (motivation edition) pic.twitter.com/kvY43QfaJy
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 26, 2022
Is Chad Johnson the man or is Chad Johnson the man? I think we can all agree the answer to that question is an overwhelming yes.
Not only did Johnson leave a gigantic tip for the person responsible for serving him, but he even wrote a motivational message. What more could you ever ask for?
Headed to my Cuban spot for dinner, I’m being somewhat of an inconvenience for the kitchen & staff being that they close at 10pm but i will be sure to bless l my server $100 for every minute after 10pm for the trouble 😢
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 17, 2020
Also, this isn’t the first time Johnson has done something like this. In fact, I’d argue that he’s kind of known for it. He once left a $1,300 tip on a $2.12 bill back in 2020, and he’s also randomly sent people money.
So, he’s definitely not afraid to spread his money around.
Proverbs 11:25 💫 pic.twitter.com/79JnJqHHuy
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 17, 2020
Props to Johnson for continuing to be an absolutely awesome guy. You love to see former athletes give back to those who help them!