Warriors Fan Hits Charles Barkley In The Face With A Shirt In Crazy Viral Video

Charles Barkley nearly unloaded on Warriors fans Thursday night.

While on the set of “Inside the NBA” during game five of the Warriors/Mavericks series, a fan hit Barkley in the face with a t-shirt, and the NBA legend damn near was ready to fight the crowd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch Barkley’s epic reaction in the video below.

Warriors fan hit Charles Barkley in the head with a shirt and Barkley almost went Malice in the Palace on them pic.twitter.com/D7f6w1wH3Q — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 27, 2022

The legend of Charles Barkley continues to grow with every single passing day. The man’s ability to move the needle knows absolutely no limits.

Whenever he speaks or does just about anything, people pay attention and it’s often hilarious. This is another perfect example of that fact.

Charles Barkley Says Politicians Want White People And Black People To Hate Each Other https://t.co/uWTKXAlkoA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 4, 2021

Furthermore, if you poke the bull, you might end up getting the horns! That’s almost what happened here. Barkley looked ready to lock horns with the fans, and I loved it.

Now, do I think he was actually going to fight a single person? Of course not, but he’s a showman. He knows people are watching to be entertained, and he gave them one hell of a show.

However, it certainly seemed like his co-hosts thought he might actually go into the area where the fans were, judging by how quickly they told him to sit down.

Charles Barkley, the king of common sense, made some great points about social media being useless. He’s 100% correct! Social media for most people, especially delusional women who think they’re famous with 5,000 followers, is a waste of time. pic.twitter.com/GMmTLbv35p — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2021

Don’t mess with Chuck. He truly must be protected at all costs.