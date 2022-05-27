Browns Reach Big Money Extension With Star Tight End David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns agreed Friday to extend tight-end David Njoku’s contract.

According to to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 25-year-old will get a whopping $56.75 million contract for four more years with the Browns, with $28 million dollars guaranteed, which makes him the fifth highest paid tight-end in all of football.

As Njoku enters his sixth NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, there is a glaring question mark with regard to who the team's quarterback will be come September.

Back in March, the Browns appeared to kick the 2017 Heisman trophy winner Baker Mayfield to the curb when they traded for the controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson who missed the entire season last year due to multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Hopefully the mess the Browns have at the quarterback position will not impact Njoku as he enters some of his prime years of pro football.

Njoku is a very solid player. In 2021, he scored four touchdowns for the Browns and caught 36 passes, according to pro football reference.

It should be very interesting to see how the Cleveland Browns season pans out.