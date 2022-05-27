‘F**king Beating’: David Spade Speaks Out On Mass ‘SNL’ Exit

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member David Spade said Friday that he isn’t shocked by some of the show’s major leads leaving at once.

Spade was approached at Los Angeles International Airport by TMZ, who asked why so many people were leaving SNL at the same time. “Well listen, people stay longer now,” Spade told TMZ, noting that he stayed at the show for multiple years and his co-star Adam Sandler stayed five. (RELATED: ‘Is My Brain Okay’ SNL Skit Rips The Real Life Impact Of COVID Lockdowns… And It’s Terrifyingly Accurate)

Spade was then asked if SNL will be around forever, to which he replied that “it’s hung in there” but the show is “such a f**king beating, you know, it’s tough on the brains and it’s tough on the body, and it just a hard place to be.”

“The ones that go 8, 9, 10 years, I can’t even believe it,” Spade continued.

Cast members Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney all bid farewell to the iconic show in May, The Wrap reported. Davidson spent eight seasons on the show, TMZ reported. McKinnon, Bryant and Mooney worked as “SNL” regulars for 11, 10 and 9 years respectively, according to the Boston Globe.

Spade was then asked if Davidson would be considered one of the “all time greats” of the show, but Spade said he hadn’t seen enough of his work to comment. You want watch the full video here: