THE STORY CHANGES… THERE WAS NO SCHOOL POLICE OFFICER AS KILLER ENTERED SCHOOL… THE DOOR WAS UNLOCKED… NBC: Gunman entered Texas school unobstructed and started shooting, officials say

Contrary to information officials released earlier, the gunman wasn’t confronted by a school police officer before he entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, said Victor Escalon, the South Texas regional director for the state Department of Public Safety.