EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Call On Biden To Withdraw From World Health Organization

Republican Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany sent a letter Thursday to President Joe Biden, calling on his administration to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) and requesting documents and communications between the Biden administration and the agency.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter spearheaded by Tiffany and led by three House Republicans on the Republican Study Committee (RSC). In the letter, the lawmakers slam Biden for reversing the Trump administration’s plan to withdraw from the WHO, saying the Biden administration has not achieved any reforms to the organization.

They further mention that in April 2022, Biden’s administration proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) that the lawmakers say would expand the WHO’s global influence.

The lawmakers then call for documents and communications between the Biden administration and the WHO and IHR.

“Joe Biden’s decision to reenter the WHO on his first day in office perfectly represents his America last agenda. Taxpayers should not be forced to fund a destructive and anti-American organization. The WHO must answer for lying about COVID and the lab leak theory, kowtowing to the Chinese Communist Party, and its role in promoting destructive global lockdowns,” Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks told the Daily Caller before sending the letter.

Here Is What The Lawmakers Request In The Letter:

The administration’s proposal of amendments to the IHR.

The administration’s participation in any proposed pandemic treaty conversations at the WHO

Discussions related to Taiwan’s membership of the WHO.

Discussions regarding membership of the Assad regime and Russia in the WHO Executive Board.

The selection process for the WHO director general.

Efforts to remove Item 25 of the WHO.

READ THE LETTER HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Another point of focus in the letter is that Russia is a member of the WHO Executive Board, with the lawmakers saying Russia has full voting rights while Taiwan is excluded from membership. (RELATED: Members Of Congress Meet With Taiwan’s President Despite Warnings From China)

“The WHO is a corrupt, wholly-owned subsidiary of Communist China,” Tiffany told the Caller. “Giving this unaccountable bureaucracy even more power after the incompetence of the last two years is like hiring the arsonist who started the fire to help you put it out.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Criticize Pelosi For Saying Trump’s WHO Cuts Are ‘Illegal’)

The other lawmakers included RSC National Security & Foreign Affairs Task Force Chairman Joe Wilson and RSC Budget and Spending Task Force Chairman Kevin Hern. (RELATED: House Oversight Republicans Press WHO On Role In China’s ‘Coronavirus Propaganda Campaign’)

The lawmakers asked for a response to the letter no later than June 1, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

The Daily Caller contacted the White House about the letter, to which they did not immediately respond.