Kevin Costner Shares Powerful Tribute To Ray Liotta Following The Actor’s Death

Kevin Costner shared an incredible tribute to Ray Liotta following his death.

The legendary actor died Thursday at the age of 67, and his death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Costner tweeted a video of them in a scene from “Field of Dreams” to honor his lost friend, and the caption will hit you in the emotions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be ‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ in my heart. What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray,”

You can check out the clip below.

Damn, I’d definitely say that one hit me right in the gut. It’s clear that Costner is a bit shaken up from the death of his former co-star.

Death is never easy, and it’s always a hell of a lot harder when you lose a living legend. That’s just the reality of the situation.

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

Not only was Liotta an absolute legend, but “Field of Dreams” is hands down one of the greatest movies ever made and it’s probably a top 10 sports movie ever filmed.

Liotta and Costner are both major reasons why, and it’s clear the “Yellowstone” star felt a connection to his lost co-star.

Rest easy, Liotta. Rest easy.