Kardashian Desperate To Conceive Turns To Ridiculously Unscientific Sexual Practice

Kourtney Kardashian revealed on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kardashians” that she was told to drink Travis Barker’s sperm four times a week to help her conceive.

The Kardashian sister was given the advice by a reported Ayurvedic expert, who also told her to go through various other rituals such as enemas, steam baths and induced vomiting, according to Metro. “The practitioner told me that the thing that would help it was drinking [Barker’s sperm] like four times a week,” Kardashian said during her talking head on the show, according to the outlet.

Barker reportedly responded, “I love this doctor,” upon hearing the advice, Metro continued. (RELATED: Kim K Spent How Much On These Jeans That Have No Pant Legs?)

The Latest Pete Davidson, Kim K Drama Is Complete Bullsh*t https://t.co/n9RxVJmyWS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2022

“Our last egg retrieval was not successful, so our new thing that we’re going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse, which is Ayurvedic [alternate medicine], it’s like 3,000 years old, which will get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs,” Kardashian told the audience, according to another Metro article.

Medical Director at TFP Fertility Group, Dr. James Hopkisson, told the outlet that “In the last 30 years of working in fertility and gynecology, I have read no mainstream research that has advocated the drinking of sperm to be useful in helping with pregnancy.”

The doctor noted that “the use of supplements prior to conceiving are important. All women should be on Folic acid and Vitamin D to minimize the risk of spina bifida and rickets,” before saying, “with regard to male factors, lifestyle changes such as stopping smoking, losing weight, and cutting alcohol and coffee are worthwhile.”

The outlet stated that, while sperm includes Vitamin C and zinc, Kardashian would have to drink pints of her new husband’s stuff on a daily basis to make it worth her while.