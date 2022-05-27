Dr. Oz Declares ‘Presumptive’ Victory In GOP Primary Despite Recount

Dr. Mehmet Oz declared “presumptive” victory in Pennsylvania’s GOP primary for the state’s open Senate seat Friday, despite the race heading towards a recount.

“I am blessed to have earned the presumptive Republican nomination for the United States Senate,” Oz said in a video posted to Twitter. “I know we’ve got to heal, we’ve got to pull people together again.” (RELATED: Here Are The 12 Pivotal Primary Races Of 2022)

Pennsylvania has yet to certify an official winner and the acting secretary of State announced on Wednesday the state would conduct a recount, NBC News reported. Oz currently has a 902 vote lead over former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

Former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Oz in April, told him to “declare victory” the day after the election, claiming it would make it more difficult for “them to cheat with the ballots that they ‘just happened to find,'” NBC News reported. Trump made similarly unsubstantiated claims of election fraud after his 2020 presidential election loss.

It’s time to unite. I want to hear your ideas and make this country’s future as bright as it has ever been. With more freedom, less big government, and by empowering our people, America’s light will shine brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/yWK5VhCk8P — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) May 27, 2022

When asked about Oz’ declaration, a spokesperson for McCormick referred The Daily Caller News Foundation to a statement Tuesday where he predicted a recount.

“We look forward to a swift resolution so our party can unite,” McCormick said.

McCormick filed a lawsuit Monday in an attempt to get counties to include mail-in ballots without a handwritten date in the unofficial results. The Republican National Committee said it would fight the lawsuit, as part of what it called its “ironclad commitment to ensuring that the highest standards of transparency and security.”

“Both Republican candidates in Pennsylvania would be fantastic Senators,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted Tuesday. “The RNC is committed to election integrity and election laws must be followed.”

Representatives for Oz and Trump did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

