Morgan Wallen Continues To Dominate The Music Industry, Despite Cancelation Efforts

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen has set a new record for Globe Life Field by selling out his first stadium concert in record time.

Wallen will take the stage at the Texas Rangers’ home in Arlington, Texas, with special guests HARDY, Mike Ryan and Jake Worthington on October 8, according to Music Mayhem. After announcing his first-ever stadium concert, Wallen became the fastest sellout in the history of the venue, the outlet reported.

“I grew up playing baseball … spending more nights than I can count on fields in East Tennessee, it’s a special moment to be back on the field but doing my thing with my band,” Wallen said about the fall concert, according to the outlet. Wallen sold over 37,000 tickets by the end of the first day of sales, surpassing Mötley Crüe, and Def Leppard, who had previously sold 36,000 tickets in a day for previous concerts at the stadium, the outlet continued.

The venue is hosting a wealth of superstars this year, including Lady Gaga, Elton John and Red Hot Chili Peppers, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Gets Dumped By Girlfriend Amid Alleged Cheating Rumors)

Morgan Wallen Eviscerates Cancelation Efforts, Sets Country Music Record https://t.co/KPZah1MNdL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 7, 2022

The record sales are the latest in a series of wins for Wallen, who has eviscerated cancellation efforts against him, stemming from his use of a racial slur in 2021. Entertainment icons like Diddy have come to Wallen’s defense, and he won an Academy of Country Music Award in March.