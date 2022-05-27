Fox Business Anchor Pushes Back Against Sen. Johnson Pinning Uvalde Shooting On ‘Wokeness’

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto pushed back against Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson pinning “wokeness” as a cause for the Uvalde shooting.

Cavuto pointed out that the alleged gunman, Salvador Ramos, legally purchased his two AR-15 style rifles, prompting him to ask the senator if there needs to be stricter background checks during Thursday’s “Cavuto Coast to Coast.” Johnson said the nation needs to return to imposing “renewed faith” and “stronger families” on society’s children to prevent these incidents.

“No matter what you do, people fall through the cracks and you can’t identify all these problems,” Johnson said. “You can’t arrest somebody for a crime they haven’t committed yet. These are difficult issues, but again the solution lies in stronger families, more support of communities, I would argue renewed faith, we’ve lost that. We’ve stopped teaching values in so many of our schools. We’re now teaching wokeness, we’re indoctrinating our kids with things like CRT, telling some children they’re not equal to others and they’re the cause of other people’s problems.”

“But, this issue, senator, has been going on long before CRT and wokeness, right?” Cavuto interjected.

“Well, I think CRT’s been going on under the radar for quite some time, as well. Wokeness has been. Liberal indoctrination has been. This is a much larger issue than what a simple new gun law is [going to do]. It’s not going to solve it, it’s not gonna solve it.” (RELATED: Dems Outraged About Texas Shooting Pushed Bill To Defund School Police Protection)

Authorities said they have found no past criminal history or mental health concerns in Ramos’ background, though they added that if he had a juvenile criminal history, it likely not accessible. Ramos allegedly cut his own face and threatened classmates in the past, according to ABC News, who spoke to his fellow students.

Democratic members of Congress, notably Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, have called for action in the wake of the shooting that killed 19 children and 2 fourth grade teachers. President Joe Biden addressed the country Wednesday calling for “common sense” gun reform and urged Americans to “stand up” to the gun lobby.