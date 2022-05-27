Incredible Viral Video Shows Ukrainian Forces Hammering Russian Armor

Another wild video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian forces fired a Javelin ATGM at some Russian armor, and absolutely decimated the vehicle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the video a watch below. It’s incredible.

Video of a Ukrainian Javelin ATGM strike on a Russian BMP. https://t.co/7Wy3QClLYv pic.twitter.com/nRjk2f0N5v — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 26, 2022

Once again, we have another unbelievable video out of Ukraine showing the insane and intense combat on the ground. It really goes to show you what war is like.

It’s not a video game or a movie. People get killed and there’s no reset button and it can be absolutely brutal.

Having said that, I truly can’t get enough of these war videos, and something tells me if you’re reading this a lot of you feel the exact same way.

People are always fascinated by worlds we don’t know or understand, and the vast majority of people reading this right now will never get anywhere near a combat zone.

For those of you who have been in combat, I definitely don’t need to tell you how bad it can get. The videos out of Ukraine are a constant reminder of that fact.

