Stephen A. Smith Says Donald Trump Vowed To Run For President If He Couldn’t Buy The Buffalo Bills

Donald Trump, Stephen A. Smith (Credit: REUTERS/Go Nakamura and Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1529844467339038720?s=200)

Stephen A. Smith shared an unreal story about why Donald Trump chose to run for President of the United States of America.

During a recent episode of “First Take,” the ESPN star claimed that Trump told him in 2014 that if the NFL owners didn’t let him buy the Buffalo Bills, he’d get revenge by running for President. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

“If they screw me over. I am going to show them. I’m going to get them all back I’m going to run for President of the United States,” Trump allegedly told Stephen A. Smith when talking about a potential bid to buy the Buffalo Bills.

You can watch Stephen A. Smith break down his phone call with Trump in the clip below.

While I don’t think Smith is lying about having a phone call with Trump, I find it hard to believe that the real estate mogul ran for President simply because he didn’t buy the Buffalo Bills.

There had to be more that went into the decision, right? Nobody would run for President simply because they didn’t get an NFL team in my mind.

Having said that, if this is truly the reason Trump ran for President, it’s honestly hilarious. Imagine not getting an NFL team and the backup prize is to run the free world.

Not a bad consolation prize at all! Sure, you might not win the Lombardi Trophy, but at least you get to run the greatest military in the history of the world.

Who wouldn’t rather be POTUS over an NFL owner?

We need a reaction from Trump and we need it right now!