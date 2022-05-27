Stephen A. Smith Says Donald Trump Vowed To Run For President If He Couldn’t Buy The Buffalo Bills

Stephen A. Smith shared an unreal story about why Donald Trump chose to run for President of the United States of America.

During a recent episode of “First Take,” the ESPN star claimed that Trump told him in 2014 that if the NFL owners didn’t let him buy the Buffalo Bills, he’d get revenge by running for President. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

Stephen A. Smith Goes On Another Bizarre Rant About Race, Storms Off The Set https://t.co/CuFBUSqPAQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 13, 2021

“If they screw me over. I am going to show them. I’m going to get them all back I’m going to run for President of the United States,” Trump allegedly told Stephen A. Smith when talking about a potential bid to buy the Buffalo Bills.

You can watch Stephen A. Smith break down his phone call with Trump in the clip below.

Stephen A Smith shared that Donald Trump called him in 2014 when attempting to buy the Buffalo Bills and told him- “If they screw me over. I am going to show them. I’m going to get them all back I’m going to run for President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/pw8tUef1tc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 26, 2022

While I don’t think Smith is lying about having a phone call with Trump, I find it hard to believe that the real estate mogul ran for President simply because he didn’t buy the Buffalo Bills.

There had to be more that went into the decision, right? Nobody would run for President simply because they didn’t get an NFL team in my mind.

Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t Hold Back When Discussing NFL Player Accused Of Killing A Woman In A DUI Crash https://t.co/e0GyQ4j7OB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 5, 2021

Having said that, if this is truly the reason Trump ran for President, it’s honestly hilarious. Imagine not getting an NFL team and the backup prize is to run the free world.

Not a bad consolation prize at all! Sure, you might not win the Lombardi Trophy, but at least you get to run the greatest military in the history of the world.

Who wouldn’t rather be POTUS over an NFL owner?

‘Impressed’: This NFL Team Is Reportedly Close To Signing Colin Kaepernick https://t.co/rPOs6yInWr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 27, 2022

We need a reaction from Trump and we need it right now!