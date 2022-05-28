Brian Kelly Says He Took The LSU Job Because He Wants ‘To Beat Nick Saban’

Brian Kelly had a major goal in his mind when he took the LSU job.

The former Notre Dame coach sent shockwaves through the college football world when he left South Bend to coach the Tigers in Baton Rouge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s revealed what motivated him to do it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball)

“I want to beat Nick Saban. Who doesn’t want to beat Nick Saban? You know what I mean? I want to play him in the regular season. That’s the standard. Now, he’s a conference opponent,” Kelly explained on the “Varsity House Podcast,” according to AL.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball)

So, Brian Kelly got a job in the SEC so that he can lose to Nick Saban every single year. Pretty bold move, but I respect it! I respect the hell out of his honesty.

Resurfaced Video Of Jimbo Fisher Appears To Destroy His Narrative On Nick Saban https://t.co/yD9Bshui8D — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 23, 2022

The idea that Brian Kelly and Nick Saban are similar at all is simply laughable. Saban has seven national title rings. Kelly’s greatest accomplishments are simply getting smoked in any big game he makes.

The idea he took a job in the SEC to compete against Nick Saban is absolutely laughable. Does he like torturing himself? Does he like getting embarrassed because that’s what’s going to happen?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball)

Now, could I be wrong? Sure, but I somehow doubt I will be!