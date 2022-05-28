MLB Suspends Tommy Pham For Slapping Giants’ Joc Pederson Over Fantasy Football Dispute

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended three games for slapping Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants in the face on Friday.

The altercation stems from a disagreement about the rules in a fantasy football league that they were both participating in. In the video below you can see Pham slapping Pederson in the face.

Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson across the head and was suspended for three games because lingering resentment from a rule regarding IR designation in their fantasy football league spilled over into real life and led to Pham’s attack. Baseball is not real. It’s a Mad Lib. pic.twitter.com/0a41Yi0DGD — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 28, 2022

According to ESPN, Pham spoke with reporters Saturday after the incident and said, “he said some s— I don’t condone. I had to address it.” He even admitted to slapping Pederson.

Pham continued, “we had too much money on the line, so I look at it like there’s a code. You’re f—ing with my money, then you’re going to say some disrespectful s—; there’s a code to this.” (RELATED: Dak Prescott Fears Having Kids After Deadly School Shooting In Texas)

Pederson spoke to reporters following a 5-1 loss, and the slap was all that media seemed to ask him about. Pederson humbly said, “I don’t think violence is the answer I guess you can say, so I kind of left the situation.”

Major League Baseball said Pham is receiving a three-game suspension due to “inappropriate conduct.”