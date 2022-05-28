Olivia Culpo Ignites The Cannes Festival With A Plunging Red Dress

Olivia Culpo sizzled in a breathtaking, plunging Saint Laurent gown at the Cannes Festival May 26.

Dressed to impress at the amfAR Cannes Gala, Culpo opted for a bold red gown with a deeply plunging neckline and a centered slit that was cut above the thigh. The dress gave off the perfect blend of opulence and sex appeal and was a fine example of perfectly styled haute-couture. The stunning finished look was prominently featured on her Instagram page.

Culpo shared some of her beauty secrets and gave insight about her favorite moments at the Cannes 2022 Festival during an interview with People.

“My hairstylist Ross Kwan slicked back my hair updo while my makeup artist Tobi Henney created a striking smoky eye that was accentuated with a bright red lip,” Culpo said to People.

She went on to detail the process of getting next-level glammed. “Because I didn’t want to distract from the gown’s silhouette, I opted for sleek, statement-making jewelry from Chopard to offset the whole look.” (RELATED: Bella Hadid Oozes Timeless Beauty In An Epic Fashion Moment)

The dress was so richly designed that it flowed seamlessly with every step that Culpo took, revealing sneak peeks at her very toned legs. This Saint Laurent gown required very few additional accents. “The statement earrings allowed for the grandeur of the look to shine through in an effortless way,” Culpo said to People.

The lady in red shared her favorite moments from the festival, including Culpo’s festival highlight – a live performance by Christina Aguilera. “I’ve loved her music for as long as I can remember,” Culpo said.