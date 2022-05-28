Former Virginia Tech Football Player Isimemen Etute Acquitted Of Murder

Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute has officially been cleared in his murder case.

A jury found Etute not guilty of second-degree murder Friday in the May 2021 death of Jerry Smith in Blacksburg, Virginia, according to ESPN. Smith catfished the young football player pretending to be a woman, and Etute killed him during an altercation at Smith’s apartment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Etute’s defense successfully argued that the killing was in self-defense because Smith reached for his bed where a knife was.

College Football Player Charged With Murder. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/dn6Ib8aseS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 3, 2021

Following his arrest on a second-degree murder charge in 2021, Etute was removed from Virginia Tech’s football team, but it sounds like he still wants to play the sport he loves.

His attorney James Turk told the media, “I think he’s earned the right to go back to school and further his academic and sports career. I think the school that ends up taking him is going to get probably a lot wiser and a much smarter and an exceptional athlete.

BREAKING from @mianelsontv :

Former #VirginiaTech football player Isimemen Etute has been found NOT GUILTY of second-degree murder.@ABC13News — Dave Walls (@DaveWallsWSET) May 27, 2022

We have a very solid justice system in America, and clearly, the jury felt that Etute had acted in self-defense during the physical altercation that left Smith dead.

People like to think situations are cut and dry, but that’s rarely the case. Real life is complicated, but it seems like the jury was thoroughly convinced Etute hadn’t done anything that rose to the level of second-degree murder.

Here’s also some free advice I’ll offer to everyone out there. Don’t go to stranger’s apartments and don’t put yourself in situations where you don’t know all the facts. I know hindsight is 20/20, but the best way to avoid trouble is to go nowhere it might be lingering.

Hopefully, Etute is able to move on with his life and put this horrific situation behind him.