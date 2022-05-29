Adrian Martinez Appears To Take A Shot At Nebraska, Praises The Talent On Kansas State

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is very impressed by the talent the Wildcats have.

Martinez transferred to KSU after this past season following several years as the starting quarterback in Lincoln for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact Nebraska is considered a traditional power, he thinks KSU has the superior talent.

“There’s some incredible pieces and incredible players on this team. Probably the most talented squad I’ve been able to be a part of, and that gets me excited,” Martinez explained during an appearance on the MAWPod.

You can listen to his full comments below.

This might not have been meant as a shot at Nebraska’s football program, but that’s exactly what it was. Imagine claiming KSU is a more talented program than Nebraska 20 years ago.

You would have been laughed out of every single room with college football fans in it in the country. You would have been mocked right to your face.

Unfortunately for Nebraska fans, it’s no longer taboo to claim KSU is more talented than the Cornhuskers because there’s a legit chance it’s true.

That’s how hard and fast the Cornhuskers have fallen. Their program has taken a serious hit since joining the Big Ten, and Martinez experienced it first hand.

It should be hilarious watching Nebraska fans try to spin the narrative on this one!