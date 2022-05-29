Elon Musk Says ‘Happiness Is A Choice’

Elon Musk shared some great tweets for his fans Sunday night.

The Tesla founder has been in the news nonstop ever since he started his attempt to buy Twitter, and there’s been plenty of negativity thrown his way. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he reminded people that every day is a fresh start, and you can always choose to be happy.

“Tomorrow will be the first sunrise of the rest of ur life – make it what u want,” Musk tweeted to his 95.7 million followers Sunday night.

He followed that thought up with, “And remember that happiness is a choice.”

Tomorrow will be the first sunrise of the rest of ur life – make it what u want — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2022

And remember that happiness is a choice — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2022

Believe it or not, this is some great advice from Musk, and given the insane hostility in our country right now, there’s no better time to remember it.

Every day you wake up in America, you’re already better off than the rest of the world. Don’t waste it. There are billions of people who would gladly trade places with you.

If you woke up this morning in America, you’re already better off than the vast majority of the world. Be grateful, be thankful, be kind and live a life that would make all those who came before you proud. I truly love this amazing country. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 22, 2022

Furthermore, happiness is truly a choice, and if you’re not happy, find a way to fix it. Find some hobbies, get a different job, add a few friends or just crack a few beers.

Whatever it is that puts a smile on your face, chase it.

