Matthew McConaughey Visits Uvalde To Help The Community ‘Heal’ After Horrific School Shooting

Matthew McConaughey pulled off a classy move to help his hometown.

McConaughey’s hometown of Uvalde suffered an absolutely horrific school Robb Elementary School, and the Hollywood legend took some time to visit with people in the town that helped mold him. (RELATED: ‘Bullet Through Your Head’: Florida Sheriff Issues Stern Warning To Potential School Shooters)

Republican congressman Tony Gonzales tweeted a photo of the “True Detective” star meeting with people in Uvalde and wrote, “This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things. Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal. #UvaldeUnited.”

You can check out the photo below.

This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things. Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal. #UvaldeUnited pic.twitter.com/2LwZPbuVNX — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 27, 2022

I’ve always said Matthew McConaughey is one of the best people in the entire entertainment industry, and he continues to prove that correct.

He grew up in Uvalde, he knows the community and he has now returned during its darkest moment in an attempt to help people “heal.”

If that’s not a classy move, I don’t know what is.

During incredibly difficult and dark times, it’s important to remember that we have a lot more in common than we have that separates us.

We’re all Americans at the end of the day, and in moments of pain, we need to be there for each other. McConaughey is living out that mentality by returning to Uvalde.

Props to the legendary actor for helping his hometown heal.