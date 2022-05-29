REPORT: Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Allegedly Arrested On DUI Charge

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was reportedly arrested Saturday night in Napa County.

Pelosi, 82, was allegedly taken into custody for one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher, which are both misdemeanors in the state of California, TMZ reported. He was pulled over just before midnight on Saturday, the outlet continued.

The name and information on the arrest record align with the physical description of Pelosi, as well as his date of birth which is April 15, 1940, TMZ noted.

Pelosi was held on $5,000 bail, and it is unclear whether that has been paid at this time, the outlet continued. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Biden Polls Poorly Because Americans Simply Don’t Know How Good He’s Been)

It is unknown whether the Speaker was in the car with her husband at the time, and none of their immediate family have made any public statements on the matter, TMZ noted. The speaker is reportedly in Rhode Island giving the Commencement Oration at Brown University, where she will also be receiving an honorary doctorate degree, according to her Twitter feed.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963, according to The Sun. He is a venture capitalist, focusing on real estate and consulting out of his offices in San Francisco, the outlet noted.