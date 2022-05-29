Crazy Viral War Video Shows Artillery Strikes On Russians In Ukraine

Another insane war video from Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian artillery was absolutely unleashing on Russian positions and equipment, and you don’t want to miss this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Video of artillery strikes on a Russian BMP and soldiers in Marinka by Ukraine’s 54th Mechanized Brigade.https://t.co/Eku1ctkK6i pic.twitter.com/NnoviSdwiw — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 29, 2022

As I’ve said far too many times to count, the stream of intense war videos out of Ukraine seems to be never-ending. Every single day, there’s a new video that has come out of the Ukrainians fighting like hell.

It just goes to show they have zero intention of giving up and rolling over for the Russian invaders.

Insane Video Shows Fierce Fighting In Ukraine https://t.co/q5wL2BfwB9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 28, 2022

They’re fighting like absolute dogs, and I respect the hell out of them. They’re outmatched, but they continue to fight. It’s “Red Dawn” for real over there, and that means you have to start shooting the bad guys!

You have no other option on the table. When your nation is invaded, you have to fight!

“It would be a joke. Look at how long [the Russians] have been in Ukraine. That was supposed to be two or three days. F**king good luck.” What should people do if America gets invaded? Former Delta Force commandos reveals the perfect plan to fight back! Buckle up for this one! pic.twitter.com/Em7NujRcjX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 28, 2022

