Editorial

Crazy Viral War Video Shows Artillery Strikes On Russians In Ukraine

Artillery (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1530822005183983616)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Another insane war video from Ukraine has hit the web.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian artillery was absolutely unleashing on Russian positions and equipment, and you don’t want to miss this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire it up below!

As I’ve said far too many times to count, the stream of intense war videos out of Ukraine seems to be never-ending. Every single day, there’s a new video that has come out of the Ukrainians fighting like hell.

It just goes to show they have zero intention of giving up and rolling over for the Russian invaders.

They’re fighting like absolute dogs, and I respect the hell out of them. They’re outmatched, but they continue to fight. It’s “Red Dawn” for real over there, and that means you have to start shooting the bad guys!

You have no other option on the table. When your nation is invaded, you have to fight!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them!