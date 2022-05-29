‘Endless, Nonsensical, Bloody, Horrible Wars’: Trump Targets Liz Cheney at Wyoming Rally

Former President Donald Trump accused Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney of supporting “endless, nonsensical, bloody wars” at Saturday’s Save America rally in Casper, Wyoming.

Trump held the campaign rally in support of Harriet Hageman, Cheney’s primary opponent who has been endorsed by the former president and other key congressional Republicans. The former president called the Wyoming representative and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, “diehard globalists and warmongers” willing to enter several wars and conflicts with Syria and Russia.

“Liz Cheney hates the voters of the Republican Party and she has for longer than you would know. Wyoming deserves a congresswoman who stands up for you and your values, not one who spends all of her time putting you down, going after your president in the most vicious way possible and loving endless, nonsensical, bloody, horrible wars,” Trump said.

“The Cheneys are diehard globalists and warmongers who have been plunging us into new conflicts for decades, spilling American blood and spending American treasure all over the world,” the former president said. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Posts Record Fundraising Numbers As She Fights To Stay In Power)

The former president then criticized the Wyoming representative, her father and former President George W. Bush for not pardoning Dick’s former chief of staff Lewis “Scooter” Libby. Trump pardoned Libby in 2018, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison for allegedly leaking that Valerie Plame, the wife of dogged Bush-critic Joseph Wilson, was a CIA operative.

“They couldn’t do it. They wouldn’t do it or they couldn’t do it, and I thought it was a terrible thing,” Trump said. “But I gave it to Scooter Libby because Scooter Libby got screwed. And I didn’t do it for them; I did it because I thought it was the right thing to do, and frankly, George Bush should’ve done it long before me.”

The former president called Cheney the “face of the Washington swamp” and decried the hawkish foreign policy of past administrations.

“The Cheneys have never met a war they didn’t like. That’s why Liz Cheney voted ‘no’ on bringing our troops home from Syria, where they didn’t even want to have us,” he said. “It’s so crazy, we go to countries who don’t even want us, and they just go there. It’s almost like we do it by habit…That’s why Liz Cheney is now at the front of the parade of trying to get us to go into wars with Russia or anyone else who wants to bite.”

“She’s the face of the Washington swamp and the same failed foreign policy of the Clintons, the Bushs, the Obamas, the Bidens, and the entire sick, political establishment.”

The former president then showed a photograph of Cheney with Bush’s face on it, telling the audience she “looks good.”

He concluded by calling Cheney a supporter of “America Last” through her weak border security policies that he claims are merely repeating the talking points of President Joe Biden’s administration.

“It’s time you finally had a representative who put America first and is looking to Make America Great Again,” he concluded.

During the rally, the former president played a pre-recorded video of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan speaking in support of Hageman. As McCarthy began speaking on the screen, the audience appeared to boo him.

A WPA Intelligence survey found Cheney trailing Hageman by 30 points, as her challenger currently leads with 56% support. The poll surveyed 400 likely Republican primary voters between May 24-25 with a 4.9% margin of error.