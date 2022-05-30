Antonio Brown Hints That He’s Done Playing Pro Football

It sounds like Antonio Brown is content never playing football again.

The former Buccaneers receiver hasn’t played a down of football since he walked off the field during a game against the Jets, and now it sounds like he’s faced the reality of the situation he’s in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

AB finally admitted that he’s probably never going to be seen on an NFL field again.

Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Slams Colin Kaepernick With Shocking Comments https://t.co/B6Fi83fnpw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2022

“Obviously we live the game, but you can’t play forever. I think I’m a great player that’s done everything in the game,” Brown explained during an appearance on a Fan Controlled Football broadcast, according to CBS Sports.

When asked about suiting up this season in the NFL, Brown said, “Nah, don’t play yourself looking (for) me to play…I do what I want. Obviously I’m a 12-year veteran, one of the best players of all time, and my job is to live. Life is about living. We all gonna die…I’m a rapper, I do shows, I’m an independent businessman. Business booming.”

OnlyFans Superstar Claims Antonio Brown Snuck Her Into The Team Hotel For A Wild Sex Session https://t.co/xg5yQhFaxx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2022

Well, at least Antonio Brown appears ready to finally recognize that he torched his NFL career the moment he walked off the field against the Jets.

For awhile, he was doing a circus act about how he might want to play again. Of course, a team would have to be insanely dumb to sign him, and it looks like he’s now ready to face reality.

Antonio Brown Shares Insanely Stupid Instagram Post. Will He Ever Play In The NFL Again? https://t.co/9r6nZqAIkZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 21, 2022

Playing in the NFL is a privilege. It’s not a right, and Brown has burned through more chances than I can count. At some point, you just have to admit that a guy doesn’t want to be there and shouldn’t be taken seriously. That’s now at the point Brown is at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab)

Best of luck to him in his rapping career because that’s all he has going for him these days!