Two Boating Accidents On Opposite Ends Of Country Leave Six People Dead, One Missing

Two boating accidents over Memorial Day Weekend, one in Georgia and one in Colorado, have left six people dead and one person missing.

The first incident occurred on the Wilmington River in Georgia’s Chatham County early Saturday morning, when two boats going in opposite directions collided, CNN reported, citing a spokesperson for the law enforcement division of Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources.

One of the boats had six people onboard, while the other carried three. Authorities recovered two bodies Saturday and three more Sunday, according to the report. The other four individuals were taken to a nearby hospital after suffering minor injuries, CNN reported.

Chatham Emergency Services said Saturday that multiple agencies had responded to the incident and told locals to “avoid the area.” (RELATED: One Person Slips Off Oceanside Cliff As Three Friends Reach Out To Save Him, Tragedy Ensues)

Another boating accident occurred Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. in Lake Pueblo State Park in Colorado. Authorities responded to a call for an overturned boat with 13 victims, according to a tweet from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region.

Authorities said rangers rescued eight juveniles and three adults. One body was immediately recovered and turned over to the county coroner so the remains could be identified and a cause of death determined, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a tweet.

UPDATE from @LakePuebloSP: At about 7:30 p.m., @COParksWildlife Rangers responded to a call for help for an overturned boat with 13 victims in the 60-degree water. Rangers rescued 8 juveniles and 3 adults and recovered 1 body. CPW Search & Rescue team is seeking a 5th adult. 1/2 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 30, 2022

Authorities said early Monday they are still searching for a person.