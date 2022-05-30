Liz Hurley Lights Instagram On Fire In Snakeskin Bathing Suit

English actress and model Elizabeth Hurley lit social media on fire Sunday with a jaw-dropping snakeskin bathing suit.

The 56-year-old looked better than ever in the latest snap, which didn’t leave much to the imagination. “All hail swimsuit season,” she wrote in the caption. (RELATED: ‘Dangerously Insane’: Jordan Peterson Quits Twitter Over Swimsuit Backlash)

The piece is part of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection and is not made of real snakeskin, according to Yahoo Life. It features a gold, chain-link strap that frames the plunging neckline, as can be seen in the photograph below.

Hurley is known for baring skin on social media. She recently posted a throwback picture of herself in a revealing tank top and briefs, which was apparently featured in British Vogue. Earlier in May, she also posted a video of herself lying next to an infinity pool in a very small bikini under the caption “when filming wraps for the day.”

“I’ve always had more female followers than male; I’ve always really loved that,” she told Yahoo News in 2021. “And I think women definitely like that I’m not hiding just because I’m over 50. Everybody still goes on holiday or goes to the beach or needs to swim. And I just think it’s pretty tough if women think they have to cover up because we’re not in our 20s anymore and perfect. Of course, once you’re older, you think everybody’s perfect who’s younger than you. I think people respond well to that.”