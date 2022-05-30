Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Performance At Rock Concert As Jury Deliberates Case Against Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp joined Jeff Beck’s tour Sunday night, performing on stage in Yorkshire, England.

The jury for Depp’s headline-making trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard is currently in deliberations, so Depp popped on over to to Sheffield City Hall to surprise fans, according to the BBC. Beck and Depp released a debut collaboration back in 2020, according to Beck’s official website, and refer to each other as “musical soulmates” who’ve been working hard for several years on new music, the BBC noted.

Music fans were quick to share the news on social media, with one writing “Leaves court. Rocks up to Sheffield to Jam on stage with Jeff Beck. What a legend!” Another wrote, “Just been to see Jeff Beck at Sheff City Hall. Johnny Depp on guest vocals – an awesome set,” the BBC reported. (RELATED: ‘Huge Narcissist’: Stern Loses It Over Depp’s Televised Trial Against Amber Heard)

Footage of the performance was shared to Twitter under the caption “you’re just a human, a victim of the insane.”

Depp has been involved in a number of previous musical projects, including the Hollywood Vampires alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, the BBC noted. Beck on the other hand has won six Grammy Awards and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on two different occasions, the outlet concluded.