Master P’s Daughter Dies At Age 29

Master P’s daughter, Tytyana Miller, reportedly died Saturday at the age of 29 in California’s San Fernando Valley.

Her cause of death has not been shared, but Master P, taking to Instagram to share his loss, stated Sunday that “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.” In the same post, the rapper wrote, “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Master P (@masterp)

“We appreciate all of the prayers love and support,” he wrote, going on to add, “With God, we will get through this #MyAngel.”

Law enforcement sources said a call for paramedics was placed early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m., TMZ reported. When they arrived at the residence, Tytyana was pronounced dead, according to the outlet.

She was one of Master P’s four daughters, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Lil Keed Died After Suffering Organ Failure)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romeo Miller (@romeomiller)

Tytyana’s brother, Romeo Miller, also grieved her death on social media. He echoed Master P’s words in the caption of his Instagram post and then added additional thoughts of his own.

“We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless,” Romeo posted to Instagram.