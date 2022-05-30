NFL Player Jeff Gladney Killed In Tragic Car Accident

NFL player Jeff Gladney has died.

The former first round pick of the Minnesota Vikings was killed in a tragic “overnight car accident in the Dallas area,” according to Adam Schefter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter didn’t provide any further details on the accident that took Gladney’s life.

Tragic news: Former TCU standout and Vikings’ first-round pick Jeff Gladney was killed in an overnight car accident in the Dallas area, his agent Brian Overstreet confirmed today. Gladney was 25 years old. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2022

Multiple people from the NFL world also announced the news of Gladney’s death on social media and paid tribute to him. You can see some examples below.

Per reports that the #Cardinals Jeff Gladney passed away in an accident in Dallas this morning: There was a 2:30 am accident with two fatalities. But the Dallas sheriff’s office says the medical examiner has not revealed any identities as of 1:10 pm cst. https://t.co/HO34maiV3l — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 30, 2022

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney. The 25 year old cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals has passed away. So much life ahead of him. Send a prayer up for him, his family and friends after this tragic loss. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 30, 2022

This is obviously an absolutely horrific situation, and there’s no other way to say it. Gladney recently signed with the Cardinals after being released by the Vikings following a legal situation he was acquitted in.

Now, at the age of 25, his life has come to a brutal and tragic end. Given the situation with Dwayne Haskins, it stings even a little bit more to lose another NFL player to a car crash.

Jeff Gladney was 25. Such a young man with such a bright future. Please everyone be mindful and respectful of Jeff, his family and his loved ones. Tremendous loss. Rest in Paradise Jeff. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 30, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with Gladney’s family during this tragic time, and make sure to keep checking back for the latest information on this developing situation.