NFL Player Jeff Gladney Killed In Tragic Car Accident

EAGAN, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 19: Jeff Gladney #20 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during training camp on August 19, 2020 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
NFL player Jeff Gladney has died.

The former first round pick of the Minnesota Vikings was killed in a tragic “overnight car accident in the Dallas area,” according to Adam Schefter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Schefter didn’t provide any further details on the accident that took Gladney’s life.

Multiple people from the NFL world also announced the news of Gladney’s death on social media and paid tribute to him. You can see some examples below.

This is obviously an absolutely horrific situation, and there’s no other way to say it. Gladney recently signed with the Cardinals after being released by the Vikings following a legal situation he was acquitted in.

Now, at the age of 25, his life has come to a brutal and tragic end. Given the situation with Dwayne Haskins, it stings even a little bit more to lose another NFL player to a car crash.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Gladney’s family during this tragic time, and make sure to keep checking back for the latest information on this developing situation.