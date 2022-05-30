Patrick Mahomes And His Wife Brittany Announce They’re Expecting Their Second Child

Patrick Mahomes announced some life-changing news Sunday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife Brittany announced that they’re pregnant with their second child. You can check out the neat announcement below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I know that I drag Brittany a ton, and I have no regrets about it. She’s truly an annoying person when it comes to the internet, and we shouldn’t ignore that fact.

Being married to an NFL quarterback doesn’t give you the right to constantly demand the spotlight. In fact, it should do the exact opposite.

However, I’m also a very pro-love guy, and you’ll never see me knock anyone for growing their family. That’s something to be celebrated in America.

The famous duo already has one child and a second one is now on the way. No matter who you are, there’s no doubt that’s something to be celebrated.

Their family is getting bigger and it’s definitely a life-changing development for everyone involved.

Props to Mahomes and his wife for getting the job done.