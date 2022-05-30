Peter King Calls For Banning AR-15s And Raising The Age To Buy A Gun To 21

Peter King thinks it’s time for strict gun control in America.

Following the horrific school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, lots of different ideas have been thrown around to keep kids safe in schools, and unfortunately, people are totally fine with more restrictions on the Second Amendment. (RELATED: ‘Bullet Through Your Head’: Florida Sheriff Issues Stern Warning To Potential School Shooters)

You can add the NFL writer to the list of people who want to institute draconian gun laws in America.

King wrote the following in his latest “Football Morning in America” column about gun control:

That’s the crux of the issue right there. We are the United States of Guns. We care more about protecting the rights of 18-year-olds to buy semi-automatic weapons than we do about 10-year-old children being safe in school. It’s time to strengthen and mandate tougher universal background checks before people can purchase firearms, to stop selling AR 15-type weapons to civilians, and to raise the age to 21 for a person to buy guns. Those should not be controversial decisions based on the recent history in our country. We have to demand our elected officials do the right thing and enact better laws.

This is the stuff that drives me up a wall with frustration. Peter King is a football writer with a very popular column focused on the NFL.

He is incredibly gifted at his job of covering the NFL. There’s no debate about it and we all know it.

However, what the hell does he know about gun laws in America? His entire paragraph of suggestions is nothing more than talking points that mean very little.

What does he mean by “stop selling AR 15-type weapons”? Could you tell you the difference between a Ruger 10/22 and an AR-15? Could you tell you the difference between a Ruger 10/11 in a traditional stock or one that has been outfitted and customized? Does he think the most popular .22 in the world should be banned? Does he think handguns that are semi-automatic somehow operate differently than other semi-automatic weapons?

I’m guessing the answer to all these questions is that he doesn’t have a clue.

Also, what is up with people saying we should raise the age to 21 to buy guns? That has become a super popular talking point and people try to tie it to the fact you have to be 21 to buy beer.

If anything, that’s an indictment of the drinking age. If you can do hard prison time, vote and join the military at 18, you shouldn’t have an asterisk placed next to your rights and what age you get them at.

Should a 19 year old who lives or works in a dangerous neighborhood be required to be unarmed? What about a single mother at the age of 20? Does her life or the life of her child not matter to Peter King?

We’re all eager to do something in the aftermath of what happened in Uvalde, but throwing around vague plans and generic talking points isn’t going to help anyone.