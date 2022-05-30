REPORT: Buccaneers Player Travis Jonsen Arrested On A DUI Charge

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Travis Jonsen is reportedly in trouble with the law.

The young receiver was arrested on a DUI charge early Monday morning by Tampa police, and he “refused a blood-alcohol test,” according to Rick Stroud. (RELATED: ‘Bullet Through Your Head’: Florida Sheriff Issues Stern Warning To Potential School Shooters)

As of late Monday morning, Jonsen was still in jail.

Bucs WR Travis Jonsen was arrested for driving under the influence by Tampa Police at 3:18 a.m. today after a stop on North Dale Mabry Hwy. Jonsen refused a blood-alcohol test and was booked at 4:56 a.m., according to arrest record. He remains in jail and bond is set at $500. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 30, 2022

As always, Jonsen has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here in America, and we should all be thankful for that fact.

Having said that, if Jonsen is guilty of driving while under the influence, he should be ashamed of his actions.

There is simply never an excuse to consume substances and then hop behind the wheel of a car. I don’t care what kind of excuse you think you have, it’s never acceptable.

I love beer as much as the next guy, but I can promise that you won’t see me hammering them and then driving. There is zero upside and the downsides could change your life in the worst of ways.

Statement from Bucs GM Jason Licht on Travis Jonsen’s arrest on a misdemeanor DUI charge this morning: pic.twitter.com/2E0FoORfCX — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 30, 2022

Bucs receiver Travis Jonsen, competing for a backup spot on the 53-man roster, was arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. He’s 25, from Montana State, spent the last two years on Bucs’ practice squad. Arrest was at 3:18 a.m. in Lutz. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 30, 2022

Either get an Uber, get a friend to drive you, walk or just stay where you are. Whatever you do, don’t drive if you’re under the influence.