REPORT: Buccaneers Player Travis Jonsen Arrested On A DUI Charge

Jun 1, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Jonsen (16) runs with the ball during organized team activities at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Travis Jonsen is reportedly in trouble with the law.

The young receiver was arrested on a DUI charge early Monday morning by Tampa police, and he “refused a blood-alcohol test,” according to Rick Stroud. (RELATED: ‘Bullet Through Your Head’: Florida Sheriff Issues Stern Warning To Potential School Shooters)

As of late Monday morning, Jonsen was still in jail.

As always, Jonsen has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here in America, and we should all be thankful for that fact.

Having said that, if Jonsen is guilty of driving while under the influence, he should be ashamed of his actions.

There is simply never an excuse to consume substances and then hop behind the wheel of a car. I don’t care what kind of excuse you think you have, it’s never acceptable.

I love beer as much as the next guy, but I can promise that you won’t see me hammering them and then driving. There is zero upside and the downsides could change your life in the worst of ways.

Either get an Uber, get a friend to drive you, walk or just stay where you are. Whatever you do, don’t drive if you’re under the influence.