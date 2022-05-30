REPORT: The Browns Don’t Plan On Cutting Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns don’t plan on cutting Baker Mayfield loose.

Currently, the Browns are desperately searching for a trade partner to take the former first overall pick, but so far, no team has really seemed interested. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That has led to some speculation about whether or not the Browns will just release Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield’s Situation With The Browns Gets A Rough Update https://t.co/S47JWFnuUM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 23, 2022

Teams hoping that will happen are reportedly going to be disappointed. The Browns have no interest in cutting Mayfield loose if they can’t find a trade partner, according to Cleveland.com.

That means Mayfield will continue to remain on the roster until a team pulls the trigger on trading him.

Baker Mayfield’s Status In The NFL Hits An Embarrassing New Low https://t.co/OEUCzygkU2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 18, 2022

The only reason the Browns should seriously consider keeping Mayfield is if the franchise feels Deshaun Watson is going to get hit with a lengthy suspension.

That’s literally the only reason. If Watson isn’t going to get suspended for a lengthy amount of time, Mayfield has to go. It simply does the team no favors to keep him on the roster.

New Report Shines A Humiliating Light On Baker Mayfield’s Collapse With The Browns https://t.co/gw68eWV0hi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2022

Now, did they expect a team to eventually trade for him? Without a doubt, but they lost all their leverage when they traded for Watson before dumping him elsewhere.

The current reality of the situation is the Browns have zero power in this situation and that means they could be waiting awhile to get rid of Mayfield.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

It should be interesting to see what happens with Mayfield, but clearly, the situation is far from resolved.