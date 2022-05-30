REVIEW: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Incredible

Ladies and gentlemen, I am happy to report that “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is every bit as great as we hoped for.

Due to the fact I’ve been rather busy and have been crushing “Stranger Things,” I didn’t get to the premiere of the latest “Star Wars” series until Monday morning. (RELATED: The Trailer For The New ‘Star Wars’ Series Is A Shot Of Adrenaline To The Heart)

Well, it was worth the wait because seeing Ewan McGregor play the legendary “Star Wars” character again was absolutely epic.

Now, this isn’t the Obi-Wan Kenobi character that we saw in the prequels. This is the Obi-Wan we saw at the start of “A New Hope.”

It’s a bitter, beaten down and reserved former Jedi Master. With the Jedis pretty much dismantled and defeated, everyone is either on the run or in hiding.

However, trouble is brewing and when Princess Leia has been taken, and all hell is about to break as Obi-Wan is shaking the rust off to become the hero he once was and the one we know he can be.

Given how disappointing some recent “Star Wars” films have been, I think everyone gets a shade nervous when we hear about a new project from Disney.

The only reason I was optimistic for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” was because “The Mandalorian” was great. However, you know until something comes out whether or not it will be great.

Well, I can promise you “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is great and I can’t recommend it enough. Make sure to check it out on Disney+.