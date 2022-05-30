REVIEW: ‘Uncharted’ Is A Very Fun Film

“Uncharted” is an incredibly fun time.

Sunday night, I fired up the film about treasure hunting with Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland, and it was every bit as exciting as I expected it to be. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For those of you who don’t know, the film is based on the famous video game series about Nathan Drake’s adventures. Admittedly, I only briefly played one of the games and pretty much have zero idea what they’re about.

However, that didn’t have any impact on my experience with the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncharted (@unchartedmovie)

Without giving too much away, Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan are gallivanting the globe on the hunt for a legendary lost treasure, and as you might expect, little goes according to plan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncharted (@unchartedmovie)

For those of us with no ties to the video games, the film can best be described as a modern day “Indiana Jones.” Now, I want to make it clear that it’s not as great as any of the “Indiana Jones” films.

To make such a claim would be absolutely absurd and ridiculous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncharted (@unchartedmovie)

What I will say is that it’s a fun ride full of adrenaline and action. There’s some awesome fight scenes, the special effects and stunts are outstanding, the film doesn’t take itself too seriously and there’s even a scene with dueling ships being carried by helicopters.

Does that sound insane? Well, just wait until you actually see it on your TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncharted (@unchartedmovie)

So, if you’re looking for a very fun movie, I can’t recommend “Uncharted” enough. It’s a great adventure flick.