Russian Soldiers Get Hammered After Flipping Off Ukrainian Drone In Viral Video

Some Russian soldiers got hit with some instant karma in a video circulating Twitter.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a group of Russian soldiers appeared to be standing around an armored vehicle when one of them decided to flip the bird to a Ukrainian drone, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when things took a turn for the worse! The drone unleashed on the vehicle with a massive strike. You can watch the video below.

Video of a Ukrainian UAV dropping munitions on a Russian BTR-82 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. https://t.co/N0wd5a53mW pic.twitter.com/mSB0gFUvm1 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 29, 2022

This is a golden example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. What would ever drive someone to flip off a drone flying above them?

I’m not not an expert, but that certainly seems like an incredibly foolish thing to do. It’s almost like you’re begging to get a bomb dropped on your head.

If you see an armed drone flying around you, it might be a wise idea to run for cover. Again, I’m not an expert, but that just seems obvious.

If you don’t run for cover, you might end up in a very bad position!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them!