‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Crushes The Box Office As Americans Crave Non-Woke Content

“Top Gun: Maverick” crushed the box office Memorial Day weekend, earning lead actor Tom Cruise the biggest movie launch of his career.

The already hit-sequel is expected to bring in an estimated $151 million over it’s opening weekend, according to Fox. Despite multiple hold-ups in release, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and losing the backing from Chinese investors for being a supremely pro-America flick, “Maverick” already hit $51.8 million on Friday, Fox continued.

Investors Pull Funding From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Over Fear Of Communist Party Reaction https://t.co/S2RoKJrLkB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 27, 2022

The Paramount-produced masterpiece was barred from playing in China and Russia, but is still expected to bring in a global haul of $248 million during the Friday through Sunday stint. By the time the weekend is over, it is anticipated to bring in more than $280 million, the Hollywood Reporter stated in another article.

The film is the second-highest Memorial Day opening weekend hauls of all time, coming in right behind Johnny Depp’s “Pirate of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” which brought in $153 million in 2007, according to Fox. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Better Call Saul’ Proves One Thing In Epic Mid-Season Conclusion)

It’s also tied with “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” as the best reviewed Tom Cruise film of all time on Rotten Tomatoes, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Cruise is known for creating a-political characters, and he’s ensured that “Top Gun: Maverick” follows suit while celebrating the best of America, Outkick reported.