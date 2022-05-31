Actor Charles Siebert Dead At Age 84

Charles Siebert, actor on the big screen and the big stage alike, died at University of California San Francisco Medical Center May 1 of COVID-related pneumonia.

The 84-year old entertainment veteran played the role of Dr. Stanley Riverside II on CBS drama “Trapper John, M.D.,” and played Helen Keller’s father in the 1979 NBC telefilm, “The Miracle Worker,” the Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday.

He was also known for his prominent roles on “As The World Turns” and “Another World,” as well as guest starring on “N.Y.P.D.,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Murder, She Wrote,” and the classic, “All In The Family.”

Charles Siebert, an acclaimed stage actor most famous to TV audiences for “Trapper John, M.D.,” died May 1 of COVID pneumonia. He was 84. https://t.co/mXNb0dG3YZ — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 31, 2022

Siebert’s contributions to the world of entertainment are as plentiful as they are diverse. He appeared on the big screen in films such as “Eight Men Out,” “Coma,” and “The Other Side of Midnight,” just to name a few.

His talent ran deep, and he dove in as a director at Fox Television in 1982, which opened opportunities for him to lend his talents to shows such as “Knots Landing,” “The Legendary Journeys,” and “Xena: Warrior Princess,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Siebert’s most notable appearances on Broadway include “Jimmy Shine,” opposite Dustin Hoffman, and Neil Simon‘s “The Gingerbread Lady.”(RELATED: Basketball Star Justin Hardy Dead At Age 22)

Charles Siebert, who played Dr. Stanley Riverside II in ‘Trapper John, MD,’ has died at the age of 84. https://t.co/afGroxAhZs — Primetimer (@primetimercom) May 31, 2022

In his personal life, Siebert suffered the loss of his first wife, Catherine, to breast cancer in 1981, and the loss of his son, Charlie Jr., who passed away in 2020, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Siebert is survived by his second wife, Kristine, his children Gillian and Christopher, his step children Kristina, Max, and Jeremy, as well as his brothers, Ronald, Leonard and Jack, the outlet reported.