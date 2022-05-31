Editorial

The Buccaneers Cut Travis Jonsen After DUI Arrest

Jun 1, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Jonsen (16) runs with the ball during organized team activities at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Travis Jonsen is on the hunt for a new job after a recent arrest.

The NFL receiver was arrested early Monday morning on a DUI charge, and the Buccaneers have now made a decision on his status with the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Todd Bowles informed the media Tuesday that Jonsen has been released following his arrest after allegedly driving under the influence, according to Ari Meirov.

As I always say, Jonsen has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s our system in America, and we should all be grateful for that fact.

Having said that, we all know an NFL team doesn’t need to wait for a decision from the court to make a decision on a player. If the team thinks you’re dragging down the squad or a distraction, you’re gone.

That’s even more true when you’re a fringe roster player at best, which is where Jonsen finds himself in the NFL hierarchy. It’s one thing if you’re a franchise quarterback.

The leash is always longer when you’re a star. However, Jonsen isn’t that caliber of player, and he’s now out of a job.

It’s another reminder that alleged mistakes can have unintended consequences.