The Buccaneers Cut Travis Jonsen After DUI Arrest

Travis Jonsen is on the hunt for a new job after a recent arrest.

The NFL receiver was arrested early Monday morning on a DUI charge, and the Buccaneers have now made a decision on his status with the team.

NFL Player Arrested On A Serious Charge https://t.co/JLK9tgBpTZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 31, 2022

Head coach Todd Bowles informed the media Tuesday that Jonsen has been released following his arrest after allegedly driving under the influence, according to Ari Meirov.

The #Bucs are releasing WR Travis Jonsen, who was arrested Monday morning on a misdemeanor DUI charge, per HC Todd Bowles. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 31, 2022

As I always say, Jonsen has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s our system in America, and we should all be grateful for that fact.

Having said that, we all know an NFL team doesn’t need to wait for a decision from the court to make a decision on a player. If the team thinks you’re dragging down the squad or a distraction, you’re gone.

Bucs receiver Travis Jonsen was arrested at 3:18 a.m. today by Tampa Police Department. He refused a blood-alcohol test according to arrest records, was booked at 4:56 a.m. and remains in jail on $500 bond. DUI charge is a misdemeanor. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 30, 2022

That’s even more true when you’re a fringe roster player at best, which is where Jonsen finds himself in the NFL hierarchy. It’s one thing if you’re a franchise quarterback.

The leash is always longer when you’re a star. However, Jonsen isn’t that caliber of player, and he’s now out of a job.

Bucs receiver Travis Jonsen, competing for a backup spot on the 53-man roster, was arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. He’s 25, from Montana State, spent the last two years on Bucs’ practice squad. Arrest was at 3:18 a.m. in Lutz. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 30, 2022

It’s another reminder that alleged mistakes can have unintended consequences.