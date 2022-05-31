‘Fexting’: Jill Biden Reveals How She Settles Arguments With Joe Biden, But May Not Know The Wild Definition

Jill Biden opened up about her marriage to President Joe Biden with Harpers Bazaar on Tuesday, but seemed to unknowingly mis-step by describing that they engage in “fexting” – the term’s slang definition was likely not her intended message.

The first lady discussed the loving support she has for her husband, and said rather than engaging in verbal arguments in front of the Secret Service, they often text their disagreements to one another in a term she affectionately coined as being ‘fexting.’ Then, the interviewer from Harpers Bazaar described that the Bidens had “christened” the term as being “fexting,” which was likely intended to be a play on words between ‘fighting and texting.’ However, that term already exists, and the slang definition is directly correlated to having sex.

Dr. Jill Biden has faced it all—yet she maintains the grace and conviction that has guided her all her life. For our June/July issue, @mattiekahn talks with @FLOTUS about how she balances it all, while consistently showing up for the people who need her.https://t.co/FWY3rPYVjt pic.twitter.com/1XPY00ogYm — Harper’s Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) May 31, 2022

There is a simple, three-word definition for what ‘fexting’ means in the slang dictionary: “F*cking while texting,” is the direct translation of the slang terminology, according to Urban Dictionary.

It’s the exact same word Biden used when discussing the manner in which she resolves disagreements with the President, but in all likelihood, she wasn’t aware of its original definition. (RELATED: Biden Claims 9mm Bullet ‘Blows The Lung Out Of The Body,’ Then Immediately Says ‘There’s No Rational Basis’ For High Caliber Weapons)

Biden’s initial message was intended a soft explanation that provided insight to her marriage, and it was clear that the interviewer was also unaware of the term’s definition. “I try to be a support for Joe, because I don’t know how many people are saying to him, ‘That was great. That was brilliant.’ I try to be that person for him,” Biden said.

Interestingly, during the interview, Biden discussed that while she was “fexting” with the President, he said, “You realize that’s going to go down in history. There will be a record of that.” She may be even more mortified when she fully understands the scope and definition of the terminology she was using.