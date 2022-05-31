Authorities Release Video Showing Teenagers Nearly Getting Plowed By Train As They Run Down Tracks

Canadian authorities release footage from early May which shows a group of teenagers nearly getting run over by an oncoming train as they ran down the tracks.

The government agency Metrolinx which manages public transportation released the footage to the public hoping for the parents of the teens or any other parents would warn their children about how dangerous it is to walk on train tracks, Metrolinx said in a release. (RELATED: Man Dies After Getting Arm Stuck In Train Door, Police Say)

⚠️ This heart-stopping video shows the dangers of walking on railways. Watch as young people come within a foot of serious injury or death while trespassing on a rail bridge in Toronto. Talk to your kids about rail safety. Resources here: https://t.co/X5uS2ewqui #MetrolinxFYI pic.twitter.com/R8P6dmDFdW — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) May 30, 2022

The incident occurred on May 20 when a crew was operating a Milton Line GO Train. As they passed the Humber River overpass, the crew reportedly spotted one of the teens clinging to the fence and almost ran over the teen, according to Metrolinx.

The crew then saw two more teens who appeared to be trying to outrun the train and the crew acted fast to not hit the teens, nearly missing one of them by a foot. The teens fled the scene as the crew tried to get the train going again, according to the release.

Railway crossing or trespassing incidents result in the injuries and deaths of 100 people each year in Canada and almost all of them are preventable, according to Operation Lifesaver.

“If you recognize these young people, please get in touch with us. We aren’t looking to be punitive, but we are very eager to speak with your children to help educate them and ensure they never ever take this kind of risk again,” Steve Weir, Metrolinx manager of customer protective services said, according to Metrolinx.