Great White Shark Pulverizes A Seal In Incredible Viral Nature Video

A great white shark devoured a seal in an absolutely unreal video.

In a video tweeted by the Nantucket Current, a great white shark hunted and spilled the blood of a seal off the coast of Nantucket, and I can promise this will be one of the craziest videos you see all day.

Give it a watch below, and decide for yourself what you think.

Another angle of the great white shark hunting a seal at Great Point, just off #Nantucket. Watch the seal go airborne‼️ Video by Heather Unruh. pic.twitter.com/CPkrpJOgHI — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) May 30, 2022

Of all the crazy shark videos that we’ve ever seen before, there’s no doubt at all that this one is among the craziest. That shark absolutely obliterated that seal.

Look at the amount of blood in the water! It was a horrifying scene for anyone not safely in a boat.

To make matters even scarier, you could see that shark’s fin just above the water, which has to be among the most sinister things you can ever see in the ocean.

If you see a shark’s fin coming your way, you better be ready for battle because “Jaws” might be about to play out in real life.

Stay where it’s dry, folks. It’s just not worth the risk to get in the water!

H/T: BroBible