Jennifer Lopez Heats Things Up In A String Bikini

Jennifer Lopez has turned up the summer sizzle in a very big way after showcasing her incredibly toned body in a string bikini Tuesday on Instagram.

Lopez treated fans to a hot summer surprise when she posted an image of herself with her arms wrapped around her torso, dressed in a black bikini and a satin robe. Her signature J.Lo Sunglasses and oversized hoop earrings completed the look, and Instagram fans wasted no time at all commenting on how sultry the image was.

The next slide was a full body shot and perfectly captured her rock-hard abs. The best was saved for last, with the third slide showcasing a video of Lopez standing with her dog, and doing a few turns and poses for the camera, with each flick of her robe showing off more of her very skimpy string bikini.

The last slide was a definite show-stopper, and captured some very professional poses. Lopez was clearly not shy in front of the camera, as she showed off her fit physique and did a few turns to ensure fans caught every angle of her perfectly sculptured body.

Lopez captioned her gallery with the words, “Summer mode: activated” and added a sunglasses face emoji and a black heart. (RELATED: Cara Delevingne’s Dramatic Dress Is A Must-See)

Her bikini was nothing more than fabric that covered all the essential places, and was ever-so-slightly toned down with a flowy, satin robe boasting a feminine floral design. In true J.Lo style, Lopez wore nude heels with her outfit, which further accentuated her lean figure and added a little height to keep that satin robe flowing.

With just over 2.3 million “likes” so far, it’s safe to say this bikini sizzler is fan-approved!